Arizona State Retirement System Buys 4,838 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $5,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,517,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,409,000 after purchasing an additional 639,223 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Simmons Bank bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $30.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $33.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.14 and its 200 day moving average is $29.44. The company has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.88.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 60.32%.

Insider Activity at CenterPoint Energy

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $152,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,998.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $152,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,075 shares in the company, valued at $642,998.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $84,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,500.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNP. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

(Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.