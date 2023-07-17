Arizona State Retirement System Buys 695 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $4,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in MongoDB by 32.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in MongoDB by 19.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter worth about $1,823,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 9.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 100.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Price Performance

MDB opened at $398.68 on Monday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.15 and a 12-month high of $418.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $346.49 and a 200-day moving average of $260.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $368.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.77 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 43.25% and a negative net margin of 23.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.78, for a total value of $209,898.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,992,548.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 516 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.78, for a total value of $209,898.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,992,548.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,225,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,228,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,427 shares of company stock worth $41,364,961 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on MongoDB in a report on Monday, June 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $396.00 price target for the company. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, June 26th. Guggenheim downgraded MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MongoDB from $270.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on MongoDB from $363.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.59.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Stories

