Arizona State Retirement System Grows Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Xylem were worth $5,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Xylem by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,738,529,000 after buying an additional 1,435,798 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Xylem by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,241 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Xylem by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,731,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211,083 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Xylem by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,643,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,083,000 after acquiring an additional 87,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Xylem by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,148,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $348,102,000 after acquiring an additional 183,469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $109.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 53.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.73. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.52 and a fifty-two week high of $118.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Xylem had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.62, for a total transaction of $11,122,821.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,097,893.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on XYL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. 888 reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.00.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

