Arizona State Retirement System Grows Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $6,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 549.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 85.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FE opened at $39.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of 55.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.83. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.60 and a 52 week high of $43.31.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

