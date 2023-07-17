Arizona State Retirement System Grows Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $4,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,315,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,007,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SEDG shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $351.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $379.00 to $396.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $356.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $370.00 price target (down previously from $374.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $374.11.

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $273.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.15 and a 12-month high of $375.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.46, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $293.42.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $943.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.37 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.49%. Analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.86, for a total value of $752,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,616,342.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Further Reading

