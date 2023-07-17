Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $6,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

TDY stock opened at $411.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $325.00 and a 12-month high of $448.71. The stock has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $405.12 and its 200 day moving average is $417.24.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.27 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $498.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $533.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.50.

In related news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,276,965. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

