Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stock Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,346 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $5,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COO. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 642.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 245 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 343.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of COO opened at $397.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.21 and a 12 month high of $397.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $375.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $360.35. The firm has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.51, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.91.

Cooper Companies Announces Dividend

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The medical device company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $877.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.81 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 8.41%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COO. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cooper Companies from $380.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on Cooper Companies from $390.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet lowered Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.00.

Cooper Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.