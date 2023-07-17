Arizona State Retirement System Has $4.60 Million Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $4,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 783 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.82, for a total value of $316,974.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,243.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of FDS stock opened at $410.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $399.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $408.96. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $377.89 and a 52 week high of $474.13.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.17. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business had revenue of $529.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.98 dividend. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SpectralCast reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $441.50.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.