Arizona State Retirement System Has $4.68 Million Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $4,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 16,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 205,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,392,000 after purchasing an additional 108,645 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 409.2% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 13,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 6,264 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. bought 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $180.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,388.11. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LPL Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of LPLA opened at $220.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.91 and a 12 month high of $271.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $205.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.96.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 55.42%. Equities analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LPLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on LPL Financial from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on LPL Financial from $256.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on LPL Financial from $205.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.78.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

