Arizona State Retirement System Has $4.77 Million Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $4,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 110.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.14.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $309.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.67. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $224.87 and a 1-year high of $365.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $279.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.48.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.04. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

