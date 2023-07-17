Arizona State Retirement System Has $4.88 Million Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $4,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SJM. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 192.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 368,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,351,000 after purchasing an additional 242,517 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 197,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,345,000 after purchasing an additional 33,548 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 102,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,119,000 after purchasing an additional 48,318 shares during the period. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SJM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on J. M. Smucker from $159.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on J. M. Smucker from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.42.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total value of $2,974,573.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 623,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,756,779.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total value of $462,332.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,811.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total transaction of $2,974,573.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 623,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,756,779.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,550 shares of company stock worth $6,443,176. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $148.05 on Monday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $125.82 and a 12-month high of $163.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.48 and its 200-day moving average is $152.11.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.23. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is -438.71%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

