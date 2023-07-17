Arizona State Retirement System Has $4.98 Million Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $4,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,981,000 after buying an additional 646,828 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,753,000 after purchasing an additional 369,620 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,500,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,169,000 after purchasing an additional 87,624 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,396,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,431,000 after purchasing an additional 552,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,137,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,296,000 after purchasing an additional 302,388 shares during the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Kellogg from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Kellogg from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.08.

Insider Activity at Kellogg

Kellogg Stock Performance

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.10, for a total transaction of $6,710,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,631,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,665,796,329.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.10, for a total value of $6,710,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,631,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,665,796,329.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $247,327.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,103.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 603,483 shares of company stock valued at $40,716,328. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $67.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.57 and its 200-day moving average is $67.71. Kellogg has a one year low of $63.74 and a one year high of $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 5.33%. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.52%.

Kellogg Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading

