Arizona State Retirement System Has $5.04 Million Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 116,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ventas were worth $5,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ventas by 923.2% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on VTR. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Ventas from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Ventas from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James upgraded Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ventas

Ventas Trading Down 0.9 %

In other Ventas news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,242 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $52,871.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,156.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTR opened at $48.07 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.33 and a 52-week high of $54.11.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Ventas’s payout ratio is -999.94%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns a diversified portfolio of over 1,200 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

