Arizona State Retirement System Has $5.07 Million Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in IDEX were worth $5,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 120.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 120.7% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 345.3% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on IDEX from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on IDEX from $227.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on IDEX from $252.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on IDEX from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.17.

IEX stock opened at $209.59 on Monday. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $182.02 and a 1-year high of $246.23. The firm has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $207.84 and its 200-day moving average is $218.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $845.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.87 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 17.91%. IDEX’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

