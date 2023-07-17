Arizona State Retirement System Has $5.18 Million Stock Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $5,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMS. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth $3,914,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 982,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,724,000 after purchasing an additional 56,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMS. UBS Group raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. TheStreet raised shares of CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.45.

CMS Energy Price Performance

NYSE:CMS opened at $60.95 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.57 and a 200-day moving average of $60.90. The company has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.36. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $52.41 and a 52 week high of $71.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 83.69%.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $451,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,753.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMS Energy Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

