Arizona State Retirement System Has $5.23 Million Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 139,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $5,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 56,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 5.3% during the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

NYSE:CAG opened at $32.90 on Monday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.18 and a 12 month high of $41.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.70 and its 200 day moving average is $36.42. The company has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.54.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.59%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

