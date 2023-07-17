Arizona State Retirement System Has $5.47 Million Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $5,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 250.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 132.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Steven D. Black acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.46 per share, with a total value of $205,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 144,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,434,374.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nasdaq Trading Down 1.1 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on NDAQ. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on Nasdaq from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Nasdaq from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.44.

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $50.61 on Monday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.65 and a 1 year high of $69.22. The firm has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.32%.

About Nasdaq

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.