Arizona State Retirement System Has $5.51 Million Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,053 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $5,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in VeriSign by 88.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 708 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on VRSN. StockNews.com downgraded VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird downgraded VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $265.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th.

Insider Activity

VeriSign Stock Up 0.1 %

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total value of $1,123,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 605,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,069,588.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total value of $1,123,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 605,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,069,588.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.41, for a total value of $27,801.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,013,076.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,384 shares of company stock valued at $9,811,398. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $216.63 on Monday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.24 and a 12 month high of $229.72. The company has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $222.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.73.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a net margin of 48.20%. The company had revenue of $364.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Recommended Stories

