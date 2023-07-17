Arizona State Retirement System Has $5.55 Million Stock Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in STERIS were worth $5,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,721,000 after acquiring an additional 7,412 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 49,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter worth about $91,086,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STE shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of STERIS from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.00.

Insider Activity

STERIS Stock Up 0.1 %

In related news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 2,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total value of $439,207.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,793.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

STERIS stock opened at $229.08 on Monday. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $159.21 and a twelve month high of $230.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $210.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.37. The company has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.15. STERIS had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 175.70%.

About STERIS

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Further Reading

