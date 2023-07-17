Arizona State Retirement System Has $5.77 Million Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $5,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,198,000 after purchasing an additional 800,656 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,182,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,985,000 after purchasing an additional 994,643 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,228,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,451,000 after purchasing an additional 623,961 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,034,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,486,000 after purchasing an additional 684,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,308,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,560,000 after purchasing an additional 309,009 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STLD. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.67.

Steel Dynamics Stock Down 1.4 %

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $106.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 4.15. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.23 and a 52-week high of $136.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.51. The firm has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.51.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 17.09 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

