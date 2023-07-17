Arizona State Retirement System Has $5 Million Stock Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,720 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $4,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,234,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,348,000 after purchasing an additional 115,422 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,489,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,579,000 after purchasing an additional 679,114 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 9.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $733,197,000 after acquiring an additional 206,636 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 2.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,764,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $523,474,000 after acquiring an additional 38,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 4.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,299,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $385,376,000 after acquiring an additional 50,627 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

NYSE EPAM opened at $241.94 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $232.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.19. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.49. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $197.99 and a fifty-two week high of $462.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 19.60%. On average, equities analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Barclays downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $337.50.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

