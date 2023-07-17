Arizona State Retirement System Has $6.07 Million Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,894 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in First Solar were worth $6,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 3.0% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 11.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 270,824 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $58,904,000 after acquiring an additional 27,082 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 66.2% in the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 10.2% in the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in First Solar during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $191.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 490.53 and a beta of 1.36. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.96 and a 52 week high of $232.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $194.63 and a 200-day moving average of $189.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.59). First Solar had a return on equity of 0.71% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $548.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.52, for a total value of $562,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,939.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other First Solar news, Director William J. Post sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.52, for a total transaction of $2,185,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,289,713.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.52, for a total value of $562,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,242 shares in the company, valued at $607,939.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,448 shares of company stock worth $12,745,417 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of First Solar from $232.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of First Solar from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Solar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.04.

First Solar Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Featured Articles

