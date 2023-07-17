Arizona State Retirement System Increases Holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies were worth $5,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 11.7% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 60,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after buying an additional 6,351 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.5% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 48.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Natixis lifted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 233.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 40,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after buying an additional 28,055 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Eric Gebhardt sold 2,407 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.69, for a total value of $237,546.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 21,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,123,117.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WAB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.20.

Shares of NYSE WAB opened at $111.93 on Monday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $79.33 and a twelve month high of $112.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.50.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.09. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 18.99%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for freight cars and locomotives; builds, rebuilds, upgrades, and overhauls locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; services locomotives and freight cars; and provides heat exchange and cooling systems, and components and digital solutions.

