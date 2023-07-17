Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $6,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on WY. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 0.2 %

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $34.08 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.01. The company has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $27.36 and a 52-week high of $37.37.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $53,430.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,815,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $53,430.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,815,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $163,220.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 154,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,649.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

