Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 113 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,261 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $5,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth $324,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 3.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 423.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 0.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,998,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 12.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

FICO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $743.00 to $759.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $820.00 to $920.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $725.00 to $775.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $875.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $820.14.

In other news, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,335 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.34, for a total value of $988,353.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,067 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,972,322.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 1,324 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $758.58, for a total value of $1,004,359.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,576.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,659 shares of company stock valued at $2,783,764. Insiders own 3.37% of the company's stock.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $824.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.96 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $782.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $711.25. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $389.83 and a 52-week high of $824.94.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.28 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $380.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.31 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 45.97% and a net margin of 26.94%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

