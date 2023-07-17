Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 1,290 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $5,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RJF. Czech National Bank lifted its position in Raymond James by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 22,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Raymond James by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in Raymond James by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 7,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Raymond James by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Raymond James by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 8,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $105.12 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.04. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $126.00.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 14.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.13%.

Insider Transactions at Raymond James

In related news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 5,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total transaction of $508,877.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,314 shares in the company, valued at $4,655,537.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RJF. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raymond James currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.00.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

