Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 1,488 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $6,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,044,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,586 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,707,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,291,854,000 after purchasing an additional 245,923 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,921,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,998,000 after purchasing an additional 72,931 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,493,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,120,000 after purchasing an additional 206,658 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 224.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,379,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,053 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at DTE Energy

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $77,287.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,286.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total transaction of $452,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,905.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $77,287.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,286.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DTE Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE DTE opened at $112.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $100.64 and a 12 month high of $136.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.07 and a 200-day moving average of $77.83.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 10.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a $0.952 dividend. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DTE. StockNews.com began coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $121.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim reduced their price target on DTE Energy from $127.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.01.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.