Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 1,545 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,907 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $4,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,097 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,554,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 105,369 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $9,578,000 after purchasing an additional 24,977 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at about $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,144 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Best Buy stock opened at $80.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $93.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.45 and its 200 day moving average is $78.82.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.27%.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In other news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $53,793.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,460.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $53,793.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,460.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 34,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $2,779,728.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,039 shares in the company, valued at $5,287,670.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 308,034 shares of company stock valued at $25,217,133. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 26th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.44.

About Best Buy

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Stories

