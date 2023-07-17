Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 323 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Waters were worth $5,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WAT. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 76 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $270.77 on Monday. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $248.18 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $263.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.59.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $684.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.86 million. Waters had a return on equity of 149.31% and a net margin of 23.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 12.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Waters from $325.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.09.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

