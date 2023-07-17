Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 897 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $5,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 768.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 63,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,940,000 after buying an additional 56,025 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 182.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 110,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,287,000 after buying an additional 45,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MAA stock opened at $156.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.53. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.68 and a 1-year high of $190.17.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 98.25%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $156.50 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $192.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $159.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.57.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

