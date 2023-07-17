Arizona State Retirement System Raises Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $5,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Equity Residential by 0.6% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Equity Residential by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 8,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Equity Residential by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 22,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in Equity Residential by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 9,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Equity Residential by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Equity Residential news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 42,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $2,627,150.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,689.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Trading Up 0.7 %

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $68.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $54.60 and a 1 year high of $80.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 109.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on EQR shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Raymond James downgraded Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, 3M reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Friday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.06.

Equity Residential Profile

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 301 properties consisting of 79,351 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

