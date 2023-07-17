Arizona State Retirement System Raises Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in PPL were worth $5,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in PPL by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 66,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of PPL by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 98,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 15,533 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPL by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in shares of PPL by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 9,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,577,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,414,000 after acquiring an additional 448,599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

PPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on PPL from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on PPL in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PPL from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.86.

PPL opened at $26.76 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.78. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $23.47 and a 52 week high of $31.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.43%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company serves customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

