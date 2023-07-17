Arizona State Retirement System Raises Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,563 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $5,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 341.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1,100.0% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $111.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.45 and its 200 day moving average is $107.86. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 26.38%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.79%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.32.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

