Arizona State Retirement System Raises Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Dover were worth $6,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Dover by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,319,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation lifted its position in shares of Dover by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 46,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,004,000 after purchasing an additional 25,035 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Dover from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.08.

Insider Transactions at Dover

Dover Trading Down 1.2 %

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 17,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total transaction of $2,470,424.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,569 shares in the company, valued at $7,586,728.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DOV opened at $148.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.36. Dover Co. has a one year low of $114.49 and a one year high of $160.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.80.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 28.27%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.93%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

