Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $5,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 5.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 17,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $9,384,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 328,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,821,560.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jonathan B. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total value of $2,367,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,492,774.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $9,384,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,821,560.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,500 shares of company stock valued at $12,073,741. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Omnicom Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.86.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $96.29 on Monday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $61.85 and a one year high of $97.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.84.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.18. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

See Also

