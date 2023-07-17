Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $4,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 156,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 59,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 188,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,598,000 after purchasing an additional 57,972 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

DGX stock opened at $140.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.82. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.40 and a 1 year high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.26%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DGX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $166.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.20.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

