Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374,082 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,296 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $5,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,549,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,331 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,328,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,183,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,716,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $841,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,725 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 21,641,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,406,000 after acquiring an additional 8,116,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,245,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,399,000 after purchasing an additional 467,550 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 226,078 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $3,619,508.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 224,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,594,100.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 226,078 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $3,619,508.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 224,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,594,100.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 159,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $2,548,471.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,546,758.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 433,504 shares of company stock valued at $6,954,746. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $16.87 on Monday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $17.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.26.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on HPE. Citigroup began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.73.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

