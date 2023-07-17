Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $5,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $79.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.01 and its 200-day moving average is $72.09. The company has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.07 and a 12 month high of $96.17.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 16.04%. Equities analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.21%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America lowered Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.15.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

