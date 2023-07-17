Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Clorox were worth $5,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Clorox by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,661,000 after purchasing an additional 185,012 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,624,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,648,000 after purchasing an additional 71,240 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Clorox by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,931,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,515,000 after purchasing an additional 21,058 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Clorox by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,800,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,675,000 after purchasing an additional 119,164 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,750,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,630,000 after purchasing an additional 298,692 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clorox Price Performance

Clorox stock opened at $154.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.49, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.30. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $124.58 and a 1-year high of $178.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.29. Clorox had a return on equity of 114.67% and a net margin of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clorox in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.54.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

