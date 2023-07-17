Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Datadog were worth $4,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,871,000 after purchasing an additional 322,533 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,985,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,957,000 after purchasing an additional 929,566 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,253,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,614,000 after purchasing an additional 945,516 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,902,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,066,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,874,000 after purchasing an additional 965,045 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In related news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 8,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $845,581.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 220,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,074,205.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Datadog news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 8,428 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $845,581.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,016 shares in the company, valued at $22,074,205.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 6,502 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $652,345.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 193,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,440,342.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 877,510 shares of company stock worth $81,349,420 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Datadog Trading Down 0.6 %

DDOG has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Datadog from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.32.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $108.53 on Monday. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.34 and a 12 month high of $120.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -401.95 and a beta of 0.93.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $481.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.29 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

