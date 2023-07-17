Arizona State Retirement System Sells 297 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,775 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Fortive were worth $6,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Fortive by 317.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fortive during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Stock Performance

Fortive stock opened at $74.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.25 and its 200 day moving average is $67.37. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $75.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Fortive from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Fortive from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.55.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

