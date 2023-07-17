Arizona State Retirement System Sells 655 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 278,282 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.7% of Arizona State Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $82,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on HD. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $318.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.50.

Insider Activity

Home Depot Stock Up 0.6 %

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock opened at $316.50 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $265.61 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $299.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.22. The company has a market capitalization of $318.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

