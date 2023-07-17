Arizona State Retirement System Sells 926 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $5,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 9.8% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 12.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 10,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 329.1% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 136,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 410.0% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

CAH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $97.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.43.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $93.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of 53.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.79. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.27 and a 52-week high of $95.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.94.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $50.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.63 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 81.55% and a net margin of 0.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 114.94%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

