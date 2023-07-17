Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 2,855 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at $502,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,136.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,155.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.26 per share, with a total value of $171,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,533.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DAL shares. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.09.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $46.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $49.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.70. The company has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.31.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.28. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $15.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th.

About Delta Air Lines

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.