Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 514,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,688 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Grab were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Grab by 50.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 108,322,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,128,000 after acquiring an additional 36,542,740 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grab by 12.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,537,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,584,000 after acquiring an additional 6,530,705 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Grab by 37.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,248,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,086,110 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Grab by 0.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,097,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,841,000 after acquiring an additional 145,174 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Grab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,535,000. 52.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Grab alerts:

Grab Trading Down 2.2 %

Grab stock opened at $3.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.24. Grab Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $4.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.00 million. Grab had a negative return on equity of 22.08% and a negative net margin of 86.94%. The company’s revenue was up 130.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GRAB. Citigroup decreased their price target on Grab from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Benchmark began coverage on Grab in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2.55 to $3.10 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Grab from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on Grab from $4.03 to $4.20 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.91.

About Grab

(Free Report)

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.