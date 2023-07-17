Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 18.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 14.1% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 4.4% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 288.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 17,218 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 176.7% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 35.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atkore alerts:

Insider Activity at Atkore

In related news, Director Scott H. Muse sold 1,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $181,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,987,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atkore Stock Performance

Shares of ATKR opened at $152.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Atkore Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.50 and a 52-week high of $157.45.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $895.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.20 million. Atkore had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 66.55%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atkore Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atkore in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.40.

Atkore Profile

(Free Report)

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.