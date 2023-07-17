Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Atkore were worth $3,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Atkore by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,057,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,898,000 after purchasing an additional 170,539 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Atkore by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,010,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,595,000 after purchasing an additional 9,367 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Atkore by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 950,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,542,000 after purchasing an additional 20,685 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Atkore by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 897,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,606,000 after buying an additional 18,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Atkore by 17.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 713,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,272,000 after buying an additional 108,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atkore in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Atkore Trading Down 0.9 %

In other Atkore news, Director Scott H. Muse sold 1,211 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $181,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,987,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ATKR opened at $152.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.07. Atkore Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.50 and a 1-year high of $157.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 2.22.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $895.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.20 million. Atkore had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 66.55%. Equities analysts forecast that Atkore Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

