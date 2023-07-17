Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $4,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 294.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atmos Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $119.44 on Monday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $97.71 and a 52-week high of $121.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.76 and a 200-day moving average of $114.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $45,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $45,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total transaction of $1,431,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 217,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,931,692.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Stories

