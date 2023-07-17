AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Purchased by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 95.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,204,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,654,000 after purchasing an additional 48,141 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 107,977.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,500,000 after purchasing an additional 698,613 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 368.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,242,000 after purchasing an additional 323,536 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $658,788,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AZO opened at $2,556.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.68. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,050.21 and a 1-year high of $2,750.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,502.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,495.49.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $30.84 by $3.28. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $29.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.32 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total transaction of $10,695,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,721,933.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total value of $10,695,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,721,933.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total value of $213,884.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 275 shares in the company, valued at $653,534.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,535 shares of company stock valued at $21,414,854 over the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AZO shares. UBS Group raised AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,340.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Evercore ISI raised AutoZone from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2,640.00 to $2,700.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,975.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,716.00.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

