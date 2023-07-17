Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires 1,263 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 38.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in ONEOK by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 35,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 24,607 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.96 per share, with a total value of $1,500,042.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,561,356.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 24,607 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.96 per share, with a total value of $1,500,042.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,561,356.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian L. Derksen acquired 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $291,991.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,333. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ONEOK Price Performance

OKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on ONEOK from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on ONEOK from $71.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.45.

Shares of OKE opened at $63.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.10. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $71.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.67.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.53. ONEOK had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.08%.

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

Featured Articles

